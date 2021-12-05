Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Omicron: FG Expresses Disappointment Over UK Govt’s Red Listing Of Nigeria
Channels Television  - The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has expressed disappointment over the United Kingdom government’s placement of Nigeria on its red list following the detection of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UK to Add Nigeria to Red List of Countries amid Omicron Spread This Day:
UK to Add Nigeria to Red List of Countries amid Omicron Spread
Omicron: FG Unhappy Over UK Government Channels Television:
Omicron: FG Unhappy Over UK Government's Red List Of Nigeria
Omicron variant: UK places Nigeria on red list – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Omicron variant: UK places Nigeria on red list – The Sun Nigeria
Omicron: FG Unhappy Over UK Government’s Red Listing Of Nigeria The Street Journal:
Omicron: FG Unhappy Over UK Government’s Red Listing Of Nigeria
Omicron Variant: UK Government Puts Nigeria On Red List | Details Motherhood In-Style:
Omicron Variant: UK Government Puts Nigeria On Red List | Details
UK govt put Nigeria on red list Kemi Filani Blog:
UK govt put Nigeria on red list


   More Picks
1 Osoba hosts 11 Senators in London, says Buhari will sign electoral bill - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 5-year-old girl abducted on her way home from school in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 No new COVID-19 death, but 54 fresh cases in Nigeria – NCDC - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
4 Rohr wants outstanding salaries, bonuses before quitting Super Eagles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Omicron: FG Expresses Disappointment Over UK Govt’s Red Listing Of Nigeria - Channels Television, 7 hours ago
6 'I Don't Beg For Giveaways', Ruth Kadiri Calls Out Kemi Olunloyo Over Bullying - News Break, 21 hours ago
7 2023: Why Igbos may never produce president of Nigeria – Bishop Azubuike - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 Dowen college: Sylvester to be buried after justice is served - Father - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Real reason Comedian Cute Abiola was detained, punished – Navy - The Nation, 23 hours ago
10 Student's Death: 10 Top Things To Know About Lagos Anti-cultism Law - News Break, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info