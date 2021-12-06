Nigeria condemns British travel ban over Omicron COVID-19 variant, alleges most infected travellers from UK

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
5-year-old girl abducted on her way home from school in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
No new COVID-19 death, but 54 fresh cases in Nigeria – NCDC - The Eagle Online,
22 hours ago
|
3
|
2023: Why Igbos may never produce president of Nigeria – Bishop Azubuike - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
|
4
|
Police officers who attacked and injured a female LASTMA official arrested - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
5
|
Emirates restarts daily flights to Nigeria, lands in Lagos, Abuja + Photos - The Eagle Online,
6 hours ago
|
6
|
Police arrest suspected kidnapper, recover AK-47, others in Delta - The Guardian,
21 hours ago
|
7
|
Omicron: Global Clinic data confirms new variant is less lethal - The Guardian,
24 hours ago
|
8
|
BUK introduces On-campus Student’s Job Scheme to boost students finances - Prompt News,
14 hours ago
|
9
|
CJN to confer SAN rank on 72 lawyers Dec 8 - Daily Post,
17 hours ago
|
10
|
Senate Uncovers How PEF Placed N34bn In Fixed Deposit Account Without Remitting Interest - Independent,
18 hours ago