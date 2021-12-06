Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria condemns British travel ban over Omicron COVID-19 variant, alleges most infected travellers from UK
The Nigerian Federal Government on Sunday ruled out the possibility of restricting foreign travellers from visiting Nigeria despite travel bans on the country by Canada, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Singapore and Hong Kong.


6 hours ago
