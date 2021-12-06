Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Subsidy hits N199bn as Nigeria records zero revenue from oil export
News photo Vanguard News  - Nigeria got no revenue from crude oil export in the month of October, despite an average daily oil production of 1.417 million barrels in the month of September, latest report by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has shown.

