US President's medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, to speak at Nigeria COVID-19 Summit
News photo The Punch  - As part of efforts to redefine the country’s national COVID-19 response and build the health security framework for the country, the Nigerian COVID-19 Summit is to host Dr Anthony Fauci.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

