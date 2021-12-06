Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Aba residents lament as they wade through flood at Nwigwe Junction (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Aba residents are lamenting after the streets became flooded.

 

Rain fell on Sunday, Dec. 5, flooding the streets in no time.

 



 

Residents, who had to wade throu

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Aba Residents Lament As Flood Takes Over Popular Nwigwe Junction In Abia State Sahara Reporters:
Aba Residents Lament As Flood Takes Over Popular Nwigwe Junction In Abia State
Aba residents lament as the walk through the flood at Nwigwe junction. Gist Reel:
Aba residents lament as the walk through the flood at Nwigwe junction.
Residents lament as they walk through the ‘Reed Sea’ in Nwigwe, Aba, Abia State Instablog 9ja:
Residents lament as they walk through the ‘Reed Sea’ in Nwigwe, Aba, Abia State
Aba Residents Lament As They Wade Through Flood At Nwigwe Junction (Video) Tori News:
Aba Residents Lament As They Wade Through Flood At Nwigwe Junction (Video)


   More Picks
1 Police rescue 63-year-old kidnapped victim in Delta, arrest suspect - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Emirates restarts daily flights to Nigeria, lands in Lagos, Abuja + Photos - The Eagle Online, 11 hours ago
3 I miss falling in love - Yvonne Nelson - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Race to Costa Rica 2022: Falconets thump hosts Congo 4-0 in Brazzaville - Brila, 21 hours ago
5 JAMB to clear backlog of illegal admissions, bars CBT centres from selling UTME e-PINS - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 Police officers who attacked and injured a female LASTMA official arrested - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Gambia's incumbent Pres. Barrow takes early lead in presidential polls - Africa News, 20 hours ago
8 Pastor commits suicide by jumping into well after killing wife - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
9 Nigerian dad shares copy of letter he wrote to school before withdrawing his son from the school over bullying - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Actress Funke Akindele reacts to Eniola Badmus new body days after alleged surgery - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info