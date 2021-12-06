Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG Spent $29m On COVID-19 Vaccine – Health Minister
News photo Biz Watch Nigeria  - The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire revealed that Federal Government (FG) has spent at least $29 million to procure the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines For Nigeria.
“We have procured Johnson and Johnson, about 40 million doses, at about $ ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

