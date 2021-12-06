Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Only 3% of Nigerians vaccinated against Covid-19 ? Lai Mohammed
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said barely three per cent of Nigeria’s population has been vaccinated against COVID-19 largely due to poor access to the vaccine by de

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Only 3% Of Nigerians Vaccinated Against COVID-19” – Lai Mohammed Naija Loaded:
“Only 3% Of Nigerians Vaccinated Against COVID-19” – Lai Mohammed
Only 3% of Nigerians Vaccinated against Covid-19 — Lai Mohammed My Celebrity & I:
Only 3% of Nigerians Vaccinated against Covid-19 — Lai Mohammed
Only 3% of Nigerians vaccinated against Covid-19 — Lai Mohammed GQ Buzz:
Only 3% of Nigerians vaccinated against Covid-19 — Lai Mohammed
Only 3% Of Nigerians Vaccinated Against COVID-19 — Lai Mohammed Tori News:
Only 3% Of Nigerians Vaccinated Against COVID-19 — Lai Mohammed


   More Picks
1 Police rescue 63-year-old kidnapped victim in Delta, arrest suspect - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Emirates restarts daily flights to Nigeria, lands in Lagos, Abuja + Photos - The Eagle Online, 11 hours ago
3 I miss falling in love - Yvonne Nelson - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Race to Costa Rica 2022: Falconets thump hosts Congo 4-0 in Brazzaville - Brila, 21 hours ago
5 JAMB to clear backlog of illegal admissions, bars CBT centres from selling UTME e-PINS - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 Police officers who attacked and injured a female LASTMA official arrested - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Gambia's incumbent Pres. Barrow takes early lead in presidential polls - Africa News, 20 hours ago
8 Pastor commits suicide by jumping into well after killing wife - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
9 Nigerian dad shares copy of letter he wrote to school before withdrawing his son from the school over bullying - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Actress Funke Akindele reacts to Eniola Badmus new body days after alleged surgery - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info