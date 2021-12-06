Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

A Pastor and his wife confess to killing 4-year-old girl for ritual in Uganda
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Police in Jinja, Uganda have arested a pastor and his wife for the ritual murder of a 4-year-old girl, Trinity Nakisuyi Nabirye Zabeela.

 

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

