Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Nigerian dad shares copy of letter he wrote to school before withdrawing his son from the school over bullying
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian dad, Mike Ekunno, has shared a letter he wrote to the Federal Government College, Abuja, following the repeated bullying his son was subjected to.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian dad shares letter he wrote to his son's principal before withdrawing him from the school over bullying
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian dad shares letter he wrote to his son’s principal before withdrawing him from the school over bullying
Reporters Wall:
School Bully: Nigerian Dad Shares How He Handled His Son’s Bully
Naija News:
Man Shares Letter He Wrote Before Withdrawing His Child From School For Bullying
Naija Parrot:
Nigerian dad shares letter he wrote to his son’s principal before withdrawing him from the school over bullying
National Daily:
Dad shares copy of letter he wrote to FGC Abuja before withdrawing his son over bullying
Tori News:
Nigerian Dad Shares Copy Of Letter He Wrote To School Before Withdrawing His Son From The School Over Bullying
