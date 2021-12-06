Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Telecommunications network restored to all Zamfara communities
Politics Nigeria  - Authorities have restored telecommunications services in Zamfara communities, POLITICS NIGERIA reports. It would be recalled that the Zamfara government last Wednesday said the process of restoring telecommunications services in the state is ongoing.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

