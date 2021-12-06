Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man who went missing in Lagos after leaving for work is found unconscious in Owerri
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A man named Tega Ejomah,  who went missing after leaving his home in Ajah, has been found unconscious in Owerri.

 

Tega was seen leaving for work by residents of Abraham Adesanya E

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man who went missing in Lagos after leaving for work, found unconscious in Owerri Yaba Left Online:
Man who went missing in Lagos after leaving for work, found unconscious in Owerri
Man Who Went Missing In Lagos After Leaving For Work Found Unconscious In Owerri Screen Gist:
Man Who Went Missing In Lagos After Leaving For Work Found Unconscious In Owerri
Man who went missing in Lagos after leaving for work, found unconscious in Owerri Naija Parrot:
Man who went missing in Lagos after leaving for work, found unconscious in Owerri
Man Who Was Declared Missing In Lagos After Leaving For Work Is Found Unconscious In Owerri Tori News:
Man Who Was Declared Missing In Lagos After Leaving For Work Is Found Unconscious In Owerri


   More Picks
1 Police rescue 63-year-old kidnapped victim in Delta, arrest suspect - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Emirates restarts daily flights to Nigeria, lands in Lagos, Abuja + Photos - The Eagle Online, 11 hours ago
3 I miss falling in love - Yvonne Nelson - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Race to Costa Rica 2022: Falconets thump hosts Congo 4-0 in Brazzaville - Brila, 21 hours ago
5 JAMB to clear backlog of illegal admissions, bars CBT centres from selling UTME e-PINS - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 Police officers who attacked and injured a female LASTMA official arrested - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Gambia's incumbent Pres. Barrow takes early lead in presidential polls - Africa News, 20 hours ago
8 Pastor commits suicide by jumping into well after killing wife - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
9 Nigerian dad shares copy of letter he wrote to school before withdrawing his son from the school over bullying - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Actress Funke Akindele reacts to Eniola Badmus new body days after alleged surgery - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info