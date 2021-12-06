Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
We have enough COVID-19 vaccines to cover 70% of Nigerians - Boss Mustapha
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has said that the country has enough vaccines to cover over 70 percent of its population before the end of 2022.
&nb
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
COVID-19: Nigeria has enough vaccines to cover 70% of population by Dec 2022 ― FG
The Sun:
Vaccines to cover 70% of Nigerians available –SGF
Information Nigeria:
Boss Mustapha: We Have Enough COVID Vaccines To Cover 70% Of Nigerians
Ripples Nigeria:
Nigeria investing in COVID-19 vaccines to cover 70% of populace —SGF Mustapha
Nigerian Eye:
We have enough COVID vaccines to cover 70% of Nigerians – Boss Mustapha
Gist Punch:
We have enough COVID-19 vaccines to cover 70% of Nigerians - Boss Mustapha
Within Nigeria:
We have enough COVID vaccines to cover 70% of Nigerians, says Boss Mustapha
Tori News:
We Have Enough COVID-19 Vaccines To Cover 70% Of Nigerians - Boss Mustapha
More Picks
1
Lil Wayne allegedly pulls gun on his security; cops investigating -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
I believe this is not good ? Lawan expresses disappointment with health ministers' absence at COVID-19 summit -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Two armed robbers killed in shootout with police in Anambra, four others arrested -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Buhari's reputation as a democrat won't change if he doesn't sign electoral bill - Femi Adesina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
32 mins ago
5
U.S. expected to announce diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
I miss falling in love - Yvonne Nelson -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
7
We have b*llies in Nollywood and I’ll name them all — Actress Halima Abubakar -
Instablog 9ja,
14 hours ago
8
We have enough COVID-19 vaccines to cover 70% of Nigerians - Boss Mustapha -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
Go and prostrate to Nnamdi Kanu, North can't be fooled again, CNG replies Ezeife -
Ripples Nigeria,
23 hours ago
10
Nigerian dad shares copy of letter he wrote to school before withdrawing his son from the school over bullying -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...