News at a Glance
COVID-19: FG to vaccinate 70% citizens by end of 2022
National Accord
- The Federal Government has said it is prepared to vaccinate 70 per cent of the Nigerian population before the end of 2022. The Chairman of [...]
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
COVID-19: Nigeria to vaccinate 70% citizens end of 2022
The Guardian:
Nigeria to vaccinate 70% citizens end of 2022
Daily Trust:
COVID-19: FG to vaccinate 70% of Nigerians by 2022 – SGF
The Sun:
COVID-19: Nigeria to vaccinate 70% citizens end of 2022 – The Sun Nigeria
Peoples Gazette:
COVID-19: FG to vaccinate 70% of Nigerians by 2022 ending
Daily Nigerian:
COVID-19: Nigeria to vaccinate 70% citizens by end of 2022 – SGF
Prompt News:
COVID-19: Nigeria to vaccinate 70% citizens end of 2022
Pulse Nigeria:
We're prepared to vaccinate 70% of Nigerians by end of 2022 - FG
EnviroNews Nigeria:
COVID-19: Nigeria to vaccinate 70% citizens by end of 2022
More Picks
1
Buhari's reputation as a democrat won't change if he doesn't sign electoral bill - Femi Adesina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
Virtual Court proceedings will aid speedy delivery of justice, says Malami -
Daily Times,
9 hours ago
3
U.S. expected to announce diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
I believe this is not good ? Lawan expresses disappointment with health ministers' absence at COVID-19 summit -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Lil Wayne allegedly pulls gun on his security; cops investigating -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
We have dismissed lecturer who asked female student to write examination in his bedroom, says KWASU VC -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
7
Southeast traders tackle CBN on multiple charges, deductions by commercial banks list questionable fees -
Legit,
8 hours ago
8
COVID-19: FG to vaccinate 70% citizens by end of 2022 -
National Accord,
23 hours ago
9
We have enough COVID-19 vaccines to cover 70% of Nigerians - Boss Mustapha -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Buhari felicitates with President Adama Barrow of the Gambia on reelection -
The Eagle Online,
17 hours ago
