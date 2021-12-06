Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Lil Wayne allegedly pulls gun on his security; cops investigating
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Cops are now investigating a case of rapper Lil Waybe allegedly pulling a rifle on one of his own bodyguards during a dispute at his home.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Rapper, Lil Wayne allegedly pulls gun on his security; police investigating
News Break:
Lil Wayne Under Investigation For Allegedly Pulling A Gun On His Security Guard
The Will:
Lil Wayne Under Investigation After Allegedly Pulling Gun On Security Guard
Pulse Nigeria:
Lil Wayne under investigation after reportedly pulling gun on security guard
Lailas News:
Lil Wayne under investigation for allegedly pulling gun on his bodyguard
PM News:
Lil Wayne under probe over assault weapon
1st for Credible News:
Lil Wayne allegedly pulls gun on his security, police investigating
Naija Parrot:
Rapper, Lil Wayne allegedly pulls gun on his security; police investigating
Edujandon:
Rapper, Lil Wayne Under Investigation For Allegedly Pulling A Gun On His Bodyguard
Global Village Extra:
Cops Investigating Lil Wayne After Reportedly Pulling A Gun On Guard
More Picks
1
US President's medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, to speak at Nigeria COVID-19 Summit -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
2
Nigeria condemns British travel ban over Omicron COVID-19 variant, alleges most infected travellers from UK -
Global Upfront,
15 hours ago
3
Lil Wayne allegedly pulls gun on his security; cops investigating -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
Buhari not loyal to Nigeria, will retire to Niger Republic in 2023 – Ohanaeze chieftain, Ibegbu -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
5
I believe this is not good ? Lawan expresses disappointment with health ministers' absence at COVID-19 summit -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
I miss falling in love - Yvonne Nelson -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
Two armed robbers killed in shootout with police in Anambra, four others arrested -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
8
Police officers who attacked and injured a female LASTMA official arrested -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
9
Nigerian dad shares copy of letter he wrote to school before withdrawing his son from the school over bullying -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
“My sister once told me there’s no money in Nollywood” – Actor, Timini Egbuson reflects on his early acting days -
Yaba Left Online,
1 hour ago
