Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


''Why are you speaking now that a child has died?''- Nigerian mum attacks ex Dowen college counselor who said the students in the school are not well monitored (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Parents of students in Dowen college Lagos and a former counselor in the school recently had a zoom meeting in the wake of the death of one of the students of the school, Sylvester Oromoni. The meeting was facilitated by the Concerned Parents and ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

”Why are you speaking now when a child has died?”- Nigerian mum attacks ex Dowen college counselor who said the students in the school are not well monitored (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
”Why are you speaking now when a child has died?”- Nigerian mum attacks ex Dowen college counselor who said the students in the school are not well monitored (video)
Why Are you Speaking Now That A Child Has Died? Screen Gist:
Why Are you Speaking Now That A Child Has Died?''- Nigerian Mum and Dowen Parents Attack Ex-Dowen College Counselor
”Why are you speaking now that a child has died?”- Nigerian mum attacks ex Dowen college counselor who said the students in the school are not well monitored (video) Olajide TV:
”Why are you speaking now that a child has died?”- Nigerian mum attacks ex Dowen college counselor who said the students in the school are not well monitored (video)
Parents of students in Dowen college and a former counselor in the school recently had a zoom meeting. Gist Reel:
Parents of students in Dowen college and a former counselor in the school recently had a zoom meeting.
Sylvester Oromoni: Counsellor And Parents Hold Zoom Meeting, Confirms Bullying [Video] Naija News:
Sylvester Oromoni: Counsellor And Parents Hold Zoom Meeting, Confirms Bullying [Video]


   More Picks
1 US President's medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, to speak at Nigeria COVID-19 Summit - The Punch, 16 hours ago
2 Lil Wayne allegedly pulls gun on his security; cops investigating - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 I believe this is not good ? Lawan expresses disappointment with health ministers' absence at COVID-19 summit - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Two armed robbers killed in shootout with police in Anambra, four others arrested - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 I miss falling in love - Yvonne Nelson - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Nigerian dad shares copy of letter he wrote to school before withdrawing his son from the school over bullying - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Go and prostrate to Nnamdi Kanu, North can't be fooled again, CNG replies Ezeife - Ripples Nigeria, 14 hours ago
8 “My sister once told me there’s no money in Nollywood” – Actor, Timini Egbuson reflects on his early acting days - Yaba Left Online, 5 hours ago
9 Omicron: Nigeria must place travel ban on UK too - Fani-Kayode to Buhari govt - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
10 Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri shines at Singapore WTT championship - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info