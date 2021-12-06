Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

'We have submitted to the will of Allah', 2 parents whose 8 children died in abandoned car in Lagos
News photo Vanguard News  - Two parents, Ibrahim Jubril and Isiaka Alidu, whose seven children were among eight who died on Saturday in an abandoned vehicle in Magbon, Badagry, said

19 hours ago
