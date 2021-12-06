Post News
News at a Glance
'We have submitted to the will of Allah', 2 parents whose 8 children died in abandoned car in Lagos
Vanguard News
- Two parents, Ibrahim Jubril and Isiaka Alidu, whose seven children were among eight who died on Saturday in an abandoned vehicle in Magbon, Badagry, said
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
“We have submitted to the will of Allah” — parents of children found dead in abandoned car
Premium Times:
Parents whose children died in abandoned Lagos car ‘submit to will of Allah’
The News Guru:
“We have submitted to the will of Allah” — 2 parents whose 8 children died in abandoned car in Lagos
Prompt News:
“We have submitted to the will of Allah” — 2 parents whose 7 children died in abandoned car in Lagos
Pulse Nigeria:
'We have submitted to the will of Allah' - 2 parents whose 7 children died inside abandoned car in Lagos
The Eagle Online:
Two parents whose seven children died in abandoned car speak on incident
More Picks
1
Buhari's reputation as a democrat won't change if he doesn't sign electoral bill - Femi Adesina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
Virtual Court proceedings will aid speedy delivery of justice, says Malami -
Daily Times,
9 hours ago
3
U.S. expected to announce diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
I believe this is not good ? Lawan expresses disappointment with health ministers' absence at COVID-19 summit -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Lil Wayne allegedly pulls gun on his security; cops investigating -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
We have dismissed lecturer who asked female student to write examination in his bedroom, says KWASU VC -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
7
Southeast traders tackle CBN on multiple charges, deductions by commercial banks list questionable fees -
Legit,
8 hours ago
8
COVID-19: FG to vaccinate 70% citizens by end of 2022 -
National Accord,
23 hours ago
9
We have enough COVID-19 vaccines to cover 70% of Nigerians - Boss Mustapha -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Buhari felicitates with President Adama Barrow of the Gambia on reelection -
The Eagle Online,
17 hours ago
