Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
We have b*llies in Nollywood and I’ll name them all — Actress Halima Abubakar
Instablog 9ja
- We have b*llies in Nollywood and I’ll name them all — Actress Halima Abubakar
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
“There are bullies in Nollywood” – actress Halima Abubakar says, vows to mention their names
Gist Reel:
Actress Halima Vows To Name All Bullies In Nollywood; Shares Sad Story
Monte Oz Live:
REVEALED: Bullies Are the Reason Why Nollywood Actress Halima Abubakar Repeated a Semester at BUK
Naija News:
Sylvester: There Are Also Bullies In Nollywood – Halima Abubakar
