Nigeria records over 3 billion Naira trade deficit in third quarter of 2021-NBS
News photo TV360 Nigeria  - Nigeria recorded over 3 billion Naira trade deficit in third quarter of 2021. This was contained in the National Bureau of Statistics’ Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics report.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

