Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


50 per cent of COVID-19 positive cases in Nigeria from UK – FG
News photo Daily Post  - The Nigerian government has said that 50 per cent of the COVID-19 positive arrivals that the country has had are from the UK. Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire said this while faulting the UK government for red-listing Nigeria and other African ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

50 per cent of COVID-19 positive cases in Nigeria from UK – FG Nigerian Eye:
50 per cent of COVID-19 positive cases in Nigeria from UK – FG
50 Per Cent Of COVID-19 Positive Cases In Nigeria From UK – FG Infotrust News:
50 Per Cent Of COVID-19 Positive Cases In Nigeria From UK – FG
Most Of The COVID-19 Positive Cases In Nigeria Are Fom UK – FG Studio CB55:
Most Of The COVID-19 Positive Cases In Nigeria Are Fom UK – FG
Travel Ban: UK Has 50 Percent of COVID-19 Positive Cases In Nigeria Anaedo Online:
Travel Ban: UK Has 50 Percent of COVID-19 Positive Cases In Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Lil Wayne allegedly pulls gun on his security; cops investigating - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 I believe this is not good ? Lawan expresses disappointment with health ministers' absence at COVID-19 summit - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Two armed robbers killed in shootout with police in Anambra, four others arrested - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 I miss falling in love - Yvonne Nelson - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Omicron: Nigeria must place travel ban on UK too - Fani-Kayode to Buhari govt - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 U.S. expected to announce diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Nigerian dad shares copy of letter he wrote to school before withdrawing his son from the school over bullying - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Go and prostrate to Nnamdi Kanu, North can't be fooled again, CNG replies Ezeife - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 “My sister once told me there’s no money in Nollywood” – Actor, Timini Egbuson reflects on his early acting days - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
10 Police officers who attacked and injured a female LASTMA official arrested - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info