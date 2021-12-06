Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Marwa unveils National Drug Control Master Plan, pledges effective implementation
News photo Prompt News  - The Chiarman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, on Monday in Abuja, unveiled the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP) targeted at tackling drug trafficking and abuse in the country.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

