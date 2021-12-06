Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Uber, Bolt drivers call for profiling of riders for security of drivers
News photo The Guardian  - Uber and Bolt drivers have called on ride hailing companies operating in Nigeria to conduct proper profiling of riders in order to stop frequent killing of innocent drivers by criminally minded users.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

