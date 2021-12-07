Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Update: Eight children found dead inside parked car in Lagos laid to rest
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The eight children found dead in a parked car at Jah-Michael community, along Badagry Expressway, Olorunda LCDA axis of Lagos, have been laid to rest.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Update: Eight children found dead inside parked car in Lagos laid to rest
Naija Loaded:
Eight Children Found Dead Inside Parked Car In Lagos Laid To Rest
Within Nigeria:
Update: Eight children found dead inside parked car in Lagos laid to rest
Naija Parrot:
Update: Eight children found dead inside parked car in Lagos laid to rest
Tori News:
Update: Eight Children Found Dead Inside Parked Car In Lagos Buried Amid Tears
More Picks
1
Lil Wayne allegedly pulls gun on his security; cops investigating -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
I believe this is not good ? Lawan expresses disappointment with health ministers' absence at COVID-19 summit -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Two armed robbers killed in shootout with police in Anambra, four others arrested -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Buhari's reputation as a democrat won't change if he doesn't sign electoral bill - Femi Adesina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
33 mins ago
5
U.S. expected to announce diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
I miss falling in love - Yvonne Nelson -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
7
We have b*llies in Nollywood and I’ll name them all — Actress Halima Abubakar -
Instablog 9ja,
14 hours ago
8
We have enough COVID-19 vaccines to cover 70% of Nigerians - Boss Mustapha -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
Go and prostrate to Nnamdi Kanu, North can't be fooled again, CNG replies Ezeife -
Ripples Nigeria,
23 hours ago
10
Nigerian dad shares copy of letter he wrote to school before withdrawing his son from the school over bullying -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
23 hours ago
