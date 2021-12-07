Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Update: Eight children found dead inside parked car in Lagos laid to rest
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The eight children found dead in a parked car at Jah-Michael community, along Badagry Expressway, Olorunda LCDA axis of Lagos, have been laid to rest.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Update: Eight children found dead inside parked car in Lagos laid to rest Yaba Left Online:
Update: Eight children found dead inside parked car in Lagos laid to rest
Eight Children Found Dead Inside Parked Car In Lagos Laid To Rest Naija Loaded:
Eight Children Found Dead Inside Parked Car In Lagos Laid To Rest
Update: Eight children found dead inside parked car in Lagos laid to rest Within Nigeria:
Update: Eight children found dead inside parked car in Lagos laid to rest
Update: Eight children found dead inside parked car in Lagos laid to rest Naija Parrot:
Update: Eight children found dead inside parked car in Lagos laid to rest
Update: Eight Children Found Dead Inside Parked Car In Lagos Buried Amid Tears Tori News:
Update: Eight Children Found Dead Inside Parked Car In Lagos Buried Amid Tears


   More Picks
1 Lil Wayne allegedly pulls gun on his security; cops investigating - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 I believe this is not good ? Lawan expresses disappointment with health ministers' absence at COVID-19 summit - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Two armed robbers killed in shootout with police in Anambra, four others arrested - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Buhari's reputation as a democrat won't change if he doesn't sign electoral bill - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 33 mins ago
5 U.S. expected to announce diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 I miss falling in love - Yvonne Nelson - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 We have b*llies in Nollywood and I’ll name them all — Actress Halima Abubakar - Instablog 9ja, 14 hours ago
8 We have enough COVID-19 vaccines to cover 70% of Nigerians - Boss Mustapha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Go and prostrate to Nnamdi Kanu, North can't be fooled again, CNG replies Ezeife - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 Nigerian dad shares copy of letter he wrote to school before withdrawing his son from the school over bullying - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info