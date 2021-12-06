Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Femi Adesina: Buhari's reputation as democrat won't change if he doesn't sign electoral bill
News photo The Cable  - Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, says President Muhammadu Buhari's position as a democrat won't change whether he assents to...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Write your name in gold, sign Electoral Act, ADP tells Buhari Nigerian Tribune:
Write your name in gold, sign Electoral Act, ADP tells Buhari
Why Buhari is yet to sign Electoral Amendment Act — Presidency Vanguard News:
Why Buhari is yet to sign Electoral Amendment Act — Presidency
438 Days To 2023 Polls: Buhari Yet To Sign Electoral Bill Leadership:
438 Days To 2023 Polls: Buhari Yet To Sign Electoral Bill
Why Buhari cannot be preempted into signing the Electoral amendment Bill - Femi Adesina News Wire NGR:
Why Buhari cannot be preempted into signing the Electoral amendment Bill - Femi Adesina


