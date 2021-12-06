Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anthony Joshua wants $40m if he's to step aside and let Tyson Fury fight Usyk for all the belts - AJ's promoter, Eddie Hearn
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Anthony Joshua's boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has named the boxer's price to walk away from his world heavyweight rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.


There have been reports of Tyson Fu

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Anthony Joshua Vanguard News:
Anthony Joshua's camp says tempting offer could make him allow Usyk fight Fury first
Anthony Joshua Warns Promoter Ahead Fight Against Oleksandr Usky | Read Not Just OK:
Anthony Joshua Warns Promoter Ahead Fight Against Oleksandr Usky | Read
Anthony Joshua issues ultimatum over Tyson Fury, Usyk fight The Eagle Online:
Anthony Joshua issues ultimatum over Tyson Fury, Usyk fight
Anthony Joshua could accept £40m to step aside for Fury vs Usyk fight Within Nigeria:
Anthony Joshua could accept £40m to step aside for Fury vs Usyk fight
Anthony Joshua wants $40m to consider step aside for Fury vs Usyk 1st for Credible News:
Anthony Joshua wants $40m to consider step aside for Fury vs Usyk


   More Picks
1 Virtual Court proceedings will aid speedy delivery of justice, says Malami - Daily Times, 19 hours ago
2 Nigerian man bags 2nd PhDs after 3 Masters and 3 Bachelor's Degrees - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Man, 24, to die by hanging for killing brother - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Southeast traders tackle CBN on multiple charges, deductions by commercial banks list questionable fees - Legit, 17 hours ago
5 Sylvester Oromoni and Nigeria’s school system, By Reuben Abati - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
6 Heritage Bank Supports Farmers In 14 States On N41bn Wheat Disbursement Project - Leadership, 14 hours ago
7 Tax/GDP: FIRS wants federal, states' revenues aggregated - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
8 Tinubu wanted to know my issue with Governor Ganduje - Shekarau reveals what he discussed with APC National Leader - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 UNHCR calls for help over 70,000 Cameroonian refugee crisis in Nigeria - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
10 Jamal Khashoggi murder suspect arrested in France, 3 years after he was dismembered in Saudi embassy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info