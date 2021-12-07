Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NSCDC operatives brutalise PUNCH reporter, tag him ESN spy
News photo The Punch  - Some personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps attached to the Federal Girls Government College, Owerri, on Monday, brutalised the Imo State correspondent of PUNCH Newspapers, Chidiebube Okeoma.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
Civil Defence (@official_NSCDC) Operatives Brutalise PUNCH Journalist In Imo After Labelling Him IPOB Spy
Punch News Reporter Brutalized By Police, Tagged Spy in Imo News Break:
Punch News Reporter Brutalized By Police, Tagged Spy in Imo
NSCDC operatives brutalise PUNCH reporter, tag him ESN spy Within Nigeria:
NSCDC operatives brutalise PUNCH reporter, tag him ESN spy
NSCDC Operatives Brutalise PUNCH Reporter, Tag Him ESN Spy Infotrust News:
NSCDC Operatives Brutalise PUNCH Reporter, Tag Him ESN Spy


   More Picks
1 Buhari's reputation as a democrat won't change if he doesn't sign electoral bill - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 U.S. expected to announce diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 I believe this is not good ? Lawan expresses disappointment with health ministers' absence at COVID-19 summit - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Lil Wayne allegedly pulls gun on his security; cops investigating - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Dowen college: Three of the students Sylvester Oromoni mentioned are currently in police custody ? Lagos police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 mins ago
6 Two armed robbers killed in shootout with police in Anambra, four others arrested - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Man, 24, to die by hanging for killing brother - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
8 COVID-19: FG to vaccinate 70% citizens by end of 2022 - National Accord, 21 hours ago
9 Southeast traders tackle CBN on multiple charges, deductions by commercial banks list questionable fees - Legit, 5 hours ago
10 Umahi Faults Suspension Of Ohanaeze Youth Leader, Says It’s Unconstitutional - Independent, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info