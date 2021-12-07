Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Troops thwart suspected IPOB/ESN plan to attack two communities in Imo
News photo Daily Post  - The Nigerian Army on Monday said troops conducting Exercise GOLDEN DAWN Sector 3, have thwarted plans by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and Eastern Security Network (ESN) to unleash mayhem on residents of Mgbidi and Awo ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Troops thwart IPOB/ESN attack on Imo communities, uncover IEDs Daily Times:
Troops thwart IPOB/ESN attack on Imo communities, uncover IEDs
Troops thwart IPOB/ESN attack on two communities in Imo Vanguard News:
Troops thwart IPOB/ESN attack on two communities in Imo
‘Troops thwart IPOB/ESN attack on Imo communities, uncover IEDs’ Premium Times:
‘Troops thwart IPOB/ESN attack on Imo communities, uncover IEDs’
Troops thwart IPOB/ESN attack on Imo communities, uncover IEDs | herald.ng The Herald:
Troops thwart IPOB/ESN attack on Imo communities, uncover IEDs | herald.ng
Troops thwart IPOB/ESN attack on Imo communities, uncover IEDs The Eagle Online:
Troops thwart IPOB/ESN attack on Imo communities, uncover IEDs
Troops thwart IPOB/ ESN attack on two Imo communities, uncover IEDs TV360 Nigeria:
Troops thwart IPOB/ ESN attack on two Imo communities, uncover IEDs
Troops uncover IPOB/ESN bombs hidden on Imo highway - P.M. News PM News:
Troops uncover IPOB/ESN bombs hidden on Imo highway - P.M. News
Troops prevent IPOB/ESN from attacking 2 Imo communities, defuses IEDs Pulse Nigeria:
Troops prevent IPOB/ESN from attacking 2 Imo communities, defuses IEDs
Nigerian troops thwart IPOB/ESN attack, uncover IEDs in Imo Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian troops thwart IPOB/ESN attack, uncover IEDs in Imo
Troops thwart IPOB/ESN attack on Imo communities Republican Nigeria:
Troops thwart IPOB/ESN attack on Imo communities
IPOB: Nigeria Troops Repelled Attack on Communities City Mirror News:
IPOB: Nigeria Troops Repelled Attack on Communities
Troops Thwart IPOB/ESN Attack on Two Communities Affairs TV:
Troops Thwart IPOB/ESN Attack on Two Communities


   More Picks
1 Buhari's reputation as a democrat won't change if he doesn't sign electoral bill - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Virtual Court proceedings will aid speedy delivery of justice, says Malami - Daily Times, 13 hours ago
3 Troops thwart suspected IPOB/ESN plan to attack two communities in Imo - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 Nigerian man bags 2nd PhDs after 3 Masters and 3 Bachelor's Degrees - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Man, 24, to die by hanging for killing brother - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
6 Southeast traders tackle CBN on multiple charges, deductions by commercial banks list questionable fees - Legit, 12 hours ago
7 Heritage Bank Supports Farmers In 14 States On N41bn Wheat Disbursement Project - Leadership, 8 hours ago
8 Buhari felicitates with President Adama Barrow of the Gambia on reelection - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
9 Sylvester Oromoni and Nigeria’s school system, By Reuben Abati - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
10 Tax/GDP: FIRS wants federal, states' revenues aggregated - Peoples Gazette, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info