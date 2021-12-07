Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Presidency: It’s too late to kneel and beg – Shettima replies Ezeife
News photo Daily Post  - The president of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, Yerima Shettima has said that 2023 might be too late for the Southeast to produce Nigeria’s president.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

It’s too late for Igbos to beg for 2023 presidency - Shettima Nigerian Eye:
It’s too late for Igbos to beg for 2023 presidency - Shettima
It’s too late for Igbo to beg for 2023 presidency – Shettima PM News:
It’s too late for Igbo to beg for 2023 presidency – Shettima
2023: It’s too late to kneel and beg for Igbo Presidency – Shettima replies Ezeife Within Nigeria:
2023: It’s too late to kneel and beg for Igbo Presidency – Shettima replies Ezeife
2023 Presidency: Igbos Can Kanyi Daily:
2023 Presidency: Igbos Can't Fool Us By Kneeling, Begging – Arewa Youths Replies Ezeife
2023: There’s no need of begging, is too late – Shettima tells Ezeife Eco City Reporters:
2023: There’s no need of begging, is too late – Shettima tells Ezeife


   More Picks
1 Buhari's reputation as a democrat won't change if he doesn't sign electoral bill - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Virtual Court proceedings will aid speedy delivery of justice, says Malami - Daily Times, 9 hours ago
3 U.S. expected to announce diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 I believe this is not good ? Lawan expresses disappointment with health ministers' absence at COVID-19 summit - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Lil Wayne allegedly pulls gun on his security; cops investigating - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 We have dismissed lecturer who asked female student to write examination in his bedroom, says KWASU VC - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
7 Southeast traders tackle CBN on multiple charges, deductions by commercial banks list questionable fees - Legit, 8 hours ago
8 COVID-19: FG to vaccinate 70% citizens by end of 2022 - National Accord, 23 hours ago
9 We have enough COVID-19 vaccines to cover 70% of Nigerians - Boss Mustapha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Buhari felicitates with President Adama Barrow of the Gambia on reelection - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info