Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Buhari's reputation as a democrat won't change if he doesn't sign electoral bill - Femi Adesina
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina has said that President Buhari's reputation as a democrat won't change if he doesn't sign the recently passed amended electoral bill.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Electoral Amendment Bill: Signed or not, Buhari’s reputation remains intact—Adesina
Nigerian Tribune:
Write your name in gold, sign Electoral Act, ADP tells Buhari
Vanguard News:
Why Buhari is yet to sign Electoral Amendment Act — Presidency
Daily Post:
Nothing will happen to Buhari's reputation if he doesn't sign electoral bill - Presidency
The Cable:
Femi Adesina: Buhari's reputation as democrat won't change if he doesn't sign electoral bill
Leadership:
438 Days To 2023 Polls: Buhari Yet To Sign Electoral Bill
Naija Loaded:
Nothing Will Happen To Buhari’s Reputation If He Doesn’t Sign Electoral Bill – Presidency Replies
Ripples Nigeria:
Adesina hints Buhari may withhold assent to Electoral Bill
Signal:
Electoral Amendment Bill: Buhari Will Do What is in Nigerians’ Interest – Adesina
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Electoral Amendment Bill: Signed Or Not, Buhari’s Reputation Remains Intact - Adesina
PM News:
Electoral Amendment Bill won't diminish Buhari’s reputation - Adesina - P.M. News
The Will:
Buhari Still Consulting On Electoral Amendment Bill – Adesina
News Wire NGR:
Why Buhari cannot be preempted into signing the Electoral amendment Bill - Femi Adesina
Naija News:
Signing Electoral Bill Or Not Won’t Change Buhari’s Democratic Reputation – Presidency
Nigeria Breaking News:
Electoral Amendment Bill: Signed or not, Buhari’s reputation remains intact—Adesina
Tori News:
President Buhari’s Reputation As A Democrat Won’t Change If He Doesn’t Sign Electoral Bill - Femi Adesina
