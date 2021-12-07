Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Heritage Bank Supports Farmers In 14 States On N41bn Wheat Disbursement Project
News photo Leadership  - Heritage Bank Plc in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has set up plans to disburse the sum of N41billion to farmers from 14 states for the expansion of wheat production project.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

