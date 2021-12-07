Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dowen College breaks silence on the controversies surrounding death of Sylvester Oromoni
Information Nigeria  - Dowen College, Lagos has finally broken silence on the controversies surrounding the death of one of its pupils Sylvester Oromoni. The management of the college described Sylvester’s death as unfor…

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sylvester Oromoni: Linda Ikeji Blog:
Sylvester Oromoni: ''We will work closely with the school management to prevent a reoccurrence of this unfortunate incident''- Dowen college parents forum breaks its silence
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College Parents’ Forum Finally Break It Yaba Left Online:
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College Parents’ Forum Finally Break It's Silence
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College Parents’ Forum Finally Break It’s Silence Naija Parrot:
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College Parents’ Forum Finally Break It’s Silence
Dowen College Parents Forum Breaks Its Silence Screen Gist:
Dowen College Parents Forum Breaks Its Silence
Dowen College Parents Forum breaks silence on Sylvester Omoroni Gist Reel:
Dowen College Parents Forum breaks silence on Sylvester Omoroni's case


   More Picks
1 Buhari's reputation as a democrat won't change if he doesn't sign electoral bill - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Virtual Court proceedings will aid speedy delivery of justice, says Malami - Daily Times, 13 hours ago
3 Troops thwart suspected IPOB/ESN plan to attack two communities in Imo - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 Nigerian man bags 2nd PhDs after 3 Masters and 3 Bachelor's Degrees - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Man, 24, to die by hanging for killing brother - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
6 Southeast traders tackle CBN on multiple charges, deductions by commercial banks list questionable fees - Legit, 12 hours ago
7 Heritage Bank Supports Farmers In 14 States On N41bn Wheat Disbursement Project - Leadership, 8 hours ago
8 Buhari felicitates with President Adama Barrow of the Gambia on reelection - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
9 Sylvester Oromoni and Nigeria’s school system, By Reuben Abati - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
10 Tax/GDP: FIRS wants federal, states' revenues aggregated - Peoples Gazette, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info