Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Insecurity Won’t Stop Investors Coming To Nigeria — Presidency | TV Independent
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
TVC News Nigeria:
Newspaper Review | Insecurity Won't Stop Investors Coming to Nigeria - Presidency
Peoples Gazette:
Nigeria’s insecurity will help investors make more money: Femi Adesina
City Mirror News:
Nigeria’s insecurity will help investors make more money: Femi Adesina
Nigeria Breaking News:
Nigeria’s Insecurity Makes it More Attractive to Investors – Femi Adesina
The New Diplomat:
Insecurity Won’t Stop Investors Coming To Nigeria —Femi Adesina
Affairs TV:
“If you are thinking like an investor, you will know that it is in challenged areas is best to invest” – Femi Adesina
More Picks
1
Virtual Court proceedings will aid speedy delivery of justice, says Malami -
Daily Times,
15 hours ago
2
Man, 24, to die by hanging for killing brother -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
3
Southeast traders tackle CBN on multiple charges, deductions by commercial banks list questionable fees -
Legit,
14 hours ago
4
Nigerian man bags 2nd PhDs after 3 Masters and 3 Bachelor's Degrees -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
Sylvester Oromoni and Nigeria’s school system, By Reuben Abati -
Premium Times,
13 hours ago
6
Heritage Bank Supports Farmers In 14 States On N41bn Wheat Disbursement Project -
Leadership,
10 hours ago
7
Buhari felicitates with President Adama Barrow of the Gambia on reelection -
The Eagle Online,
23 hours ago
8
Tax/GDP: FIRS wants federal, states' revenues aggregated -
Peoples Gazette,
11 hours ago
9
Nigeria records over 3 billion Naira trade deficit in third quarter of 2021-NBS -
TV360 Nigeria,
23 hours ago
10
Tinubu wanted to know my issue with Governor Ganduje - Shekarau reveals what he discussed with APC National Leader -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
