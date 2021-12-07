Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity Won’t Stop Investors Coming To Nigeria — Presidency | TV Independent
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Newspaper Review | Insecurity Won TVC News Nigeria:
Newspaper Review | Insecurity Won't Stop Investors Coming to Nigeria - Presidency
Nigeria’s insecurity will help investors make more money: Femi Adesina Peoples Gazette:
Nigeria’s insecurity will help investors make more money: Femi Adesina
Nigeria’s insecurity will help investors make more money: Femi Adesina City Mirror News:
Nigeria’s insecurity will help investors make more money: Femi Adesina
Nigeria’s Insecurity Makes it More Attractive to Investors – Femi Adesina Nigeria Breaking News:
Nigeria’s Insecurity Makes it More Attractive to Investors – Femi Adesina
Insecurity Won’t Stop Investors Coming To Nigeria —Femi Adesina The New Diplomat:
Insecurity Won’t Stop Investors Coming To Nigeria —Femi Adesina
“If you are thinking like an investor, you will know that it is in challenged areas is best to invest” – Femi Adesina Affairs TV:
“If you are thinking like an investor, you will know that it is in challenged areas is best to invest” – Femi Adesina


   More Picks
1 Virtual Court proceedings will aid speedy delivery of justice, says Malami - Daily Times, 15 hours ago
2 Man, 24, to die by hanging for killing brother - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
3 Southeast traders tackle CBN on multiple charges, deductions by commercial banks list questionable fees - Legit, 14 hours ago
4 Nigerian man bags 2nd PhDs after 3 Masters and 3 Bachelor's Degrees - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Sylvester Oromoni and Nigeria’s school system, By Reuben Abati - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
6 Heritage Bank Supports Farmers In 14 States On N41bn Wheat Disbursement Project - Leadership, 10 hours ago
7 Buhari felicitates with President Adama Barrow of the Gambia on reelection - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
8 Tax/GDP: FIRS wants federal, states' revenues aggregated - Peoples Gazette, 11 hours ago
9 Nigeria records over 3 billion Naira trade deficit in third quarter of 2021-NBS - TV360 Nigeria, 23 hours ago
10 Tinubu wanted to know my issue with Governor Ganduje - Shekarau reveals what he discussed with APC National Leader - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info