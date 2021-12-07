Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Dowen college: ''He was not on the school premises at the time when the unfortunate incident occurred''- Edward Brown's mum denies his involvement in the alleged attack on Sylvester Oromoni
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Ms Oluchi Sunday, mother of Dowen college student, Edward Brown, has denied his involvement in the alleged attack on Sylvester Oromoni.
Sylvester, 11, died on Tuesday, November 30, af
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Within Nigeria:
Dowen College: Edward Brown’s mum denies his involvement in the alleged attack on Sylvester Oromoni
Kanyi Daily:
Dowen College: Edward Brown’s Mum Denies His Involvement In Sylvester Oromoni’s Death
Naija News:
Woman Denies Son’s Involvement In Attack On Sylvester Oromoni
Tori News:
Dowen College: Edward Brown’s Mum Denies His Involvement In The Alleged Attack On Sylvester Oromoni
More Picks
1
Virtual Court proceedings will aid speedy delivery of justice, says Malami -
Daily Times,
17 hours ago
2
Man, 24, to die by hanging for killing brother -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
3
Southeast traders tackle CBN on multiple charges, deductions by commercial banks list questionable fees -
Legit,
15 hours ago
4
Nigerian man bags 2nd PhDs after 3 Masters and 3 Bachelor's Degrees -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Sylvester Oromoni and Nigeria’s school system, By Reuben Abati -
Premium Times,
15 hours ago
6
Heritage Bank Supports Farmers In 14 States On N41bn Wheat Disbursement Project -
Leadership,
12 hours ago
7
Tax/GDP: FIRS wants federal, states' revenues aggregated -
Peoples Gazette,
13 hours ago
8
Tinubu wanted to know my issue with Governor Ganduje - Shekarau reveals what he discussed with APC National Leader -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
UNHCR calls for help over 70,000 Cameroonian refugee crisis in Nigeria -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
10
Reality star, Whitemoney bags new ambassadorial deal with fitness brand -
The Info NG,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...