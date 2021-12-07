Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Olamide, Teni, Tope Alabi, Omah Lay, Others Make Boomplay’s Most Streamed 2021 Songs List
News photo Independent  - LAGOS – Boomplay, Africa’s #1 music streaming service has announced the tracks and songs that are the most popular in Nigeria in 2021 (in the period 1st November 2020 to 31st October 2021).

