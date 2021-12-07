Six killed, many abducted as bandits block Kaura Namoda - Shinkafi road in Zamfara Linda Ikeji Blog -







Abdul IIa Shinkafi, one of the passengers feared killed or abducted



Six persons have been killed and several others kidnapped in an attack on motorists by bandits along Kaura Na Abdul IIa Shinkafi, one of the passengers feared killed or abductedSix persons have been killed and several others kidnapped in an attack on motorists by bandits along Kaura Na



News Credibility Score: 99%