Dowen college: Three of the students Sylvester Oromoni mentioned are currently in police custody ? Lagos police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu says
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, Hakeem Odumosu, says three students of Dowen College, Lekki Lagos are currently assisting the police in their investigation into the death of 11-year-old

13 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

