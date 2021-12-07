Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court orders army to reinstate general five years after compulsory retirement
News photo Daily Post  - The National Industrial Court in Abuja has ordered the Nigerian Army Council to immediately reinstate Brigadier General Abubakar Hanafi Sa’ad five years after he was thrown out of service.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

