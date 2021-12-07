Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Drake Withdraws His 2022 Grammy Nominations
The Guardian  - Drake has asked the Grammy Awards Recording Academy to withdraw his two nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards. Drake received two nominations at the 2022 Grammy Awards. He was nominated for best rap performance for his song "Way 2 Sexy", featuring ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Drake has withdrawn his two Grammy nominations, a rep for the Recording Academy has confirmed to @Variety. Signal:
Drake has withdrawn his two Grammy nominations, a rep for the Recording Academy has confirmed to @Variety.
Why Drake pulled out of Grammy Awards News Wire NGR:
Why Drake pulled out of Grammy Awards
Drake pulls back from the 2022 Grammy nominations Mp3 Bullet:
Drake pulls back from the 2022 Grammy nominations
Grammy Removes Drake The New Diplomat:
Grammy Removes Drake's Nominations From Website


   More Picks
1 Nigerian man bags 2nd PhDs after 3 Masters and 3 Bachelor's Degrees - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Southeast traders tackle CBN on multiple charges, deductions by commercial banks list questionable fees - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 Sylvester Oromoni and Nigeria’s school system, By Reuben Abati - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
4 Heritage Bank Supports Farmers In 14 States On N41bn Wheat Disbursement Project - Leadership, 17 hours ago
5 Tinubu wanted to know my issue with Governor Ganduje - Shekarau reveals what he discussed with APC National Leader - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Tax/GDP: FIRS wants federal, states' revenues aggregated - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
7 UNHCR calls for help over 70,000 Cameroonian refugee crisis in Nigeria - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 HealthPlus ePharmacy And First-Ever Digital Prescription Website Launched - The Genius Media, 11 hours ago
9 Reality star, Whitemoney bags new ambassadorial deal with fitness brand - The Info NG, 14 hours ago
10 Kwara governor signs women political inclusion bill - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info