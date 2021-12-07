Post News
News at a Glance
Dr Fauci assures Nigerians of COVID-19 Vaccine booster shots' efficacy
Pulse Nigeria
- Dr
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
COVID-19 Vaccine: Fauci assures Nigerians of booster shot’s efficacy
The Sun:
COVID-19 Vaccine: Fauci assures Nigerians of booster shot’s efficacy – The Sun Nigeria
The Eagle Online:
COVID-19 Vaccine: Fauci assures Nigerians of booster shot efficacy
1st for Credible News:
COVID-19: US assures Nigerians of booster shot’s efficacy
More Picks
1
Nigerian man bags 2nd PhDs after 3 Masters and 3 Bachelor's Degrees -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Southeast traders tackle CBN on multiple charges, deductions by commercial banks list questionable fees -
Legit,
19 hours ago
3
Sylvester Oromoni and Nigeria’s school system, By Reuben Abati -
Premium Times,
18 hours ago
4
Heritage Bank Supports Farmers In 14 States On N41bn Wheat Disbursement Project -
Leadership,
15 hours ago
5
Tax/GDP: FIRS wants federal, states' revenues aggregated -
Peoples Gazette,
16 hours ago
6
Tinubu wanted to know my issue with Governor Ganduje - Shekarau reveals what he discussed with APC National Leader -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
UNHCR calls for help over 70,000 Cameroonian refugee crisis in Nigeria -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
8
Jamal Khashoggi murder suspect arrested in France, 3 years after he was dismembered in Saudi embassy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
9
Reality star, Whitemoney bags new ambassadorial deal with fitness brand -
The Info NG,
13 hours ago
10
Presidency: It’s too late to kneel and beg – Shettima replies Ezeife -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
