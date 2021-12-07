Post News
News at a Glance
Reality star, Whitemoney bags new ambassadorial deal with fitness brand
The Info NG
- Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog
Reality TV star, Whitemoney has just gotten a new ambassadorial deal signed with a fitness brand, Get Fit Nigeria, recently.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
PM News:
Whitemoney clinches new ambassadorial deal
Gist Reel:
Whitemoney bags endorsement deal with fitness brand
1st for Credible News:
WhiteMoney bags endorsement deal with fitness brand
Gist Lovers:
Whitemoney Bags Ambassadorial Deal with Fitness Brand
Anaedo Online:
BBN Winner, Whitemoney Bags Another Endorsement Deal
Edujandon:
Whitemoney clinches new ambassadorial deal
Tori News:
Whitemoney Bags Endorsement With Fitness Brand
More Picks
1
Buhari's reputation as a democrat won't change if he doesn't sign electoral bill - Femi Adesina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
Virtual Court proceedings will aid speedy delivery of justice, says Malami -
Daily Times,
13 hours ago
3
Troops thwart suspected IPOB/ESN plan to attack two communities in Imo -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
4
Nigerian man bags 2nd PhDs after 3 Masters and 3 Bachelor's Degrees -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
Man, 24, to die by hanging for killing brother -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
6
Southeast traders tackle CBN on multiple charges, deductions by commercial banks list questionable fees -
Legit,
12 hours ago
7
Heritage Bank Supports Farmers In 14 States On N41bn Wheat Disbursement Project -
Leadership,
8 hours ago
8
Buhari felicitates with President Adama Barrow of the Gambia on reelection -
The Eagle Online,
22 hours ago
9
Sylvester Oromoni and Nigeria’s school system, By Reuben Abati -
Premium Times,
11 hours ago
10
Tax/GDP: FIRS wants federal, states' revenues aggregated -
Peoples Gazette,
9 hours ago
