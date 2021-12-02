Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College parents to hold candlelight session Wednesday
The Punch  - Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College parents to hold candlelight session Wednesday

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Leadership:
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College Parents To Hold Candlelight Session
The News Guru:
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College parents to organize candlelight session Wednesday
Lailas News:
Dowen College Parents Hold Candlelight Procession Wednesday
PM News:
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College parents hold candlelight procession Wednesday - P.M. News
The Will:
Dowen College Parents Hold Candlelight Session For Oromoni
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College parents forum hold candlelight procession Wednesday | Ladun Liadi's Blog
The New Diplomat:
Parents Of Dowen College To Hold Candlelight Procession For Oromoni
Naija News:
Dowen College: Ijaw Youths To Hold Candlelight Procession For Late Sylvester
Tori News:
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College Parents To Hold Candlelight Procession On Wednesday


   More Picks
1 Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Suspected serial killer arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Surge in infections as Nigeria records 268 new cases - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
5 Diabolical double-cross by OBJ ended Bisi Akande and other S?West governors 2nd term bids in 2003 - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Federal government has advised civil servants to expect delay in the payment of December SALARY - News Wire NGR, 19 hours ago
7 Having a fallout with Kiddwaya was tough – DJ Cuppy - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Sokoto Tragedy: Nigerians are being killed like chickens — CAN - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 All implicated in Sylvester Oromoni's death won't be spared, Buhari vows - News Wire NGR, 24 hours ago
10 Man sparks outrage after making a street beggar kiss him for 1 Cedi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info