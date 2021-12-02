Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College parents to hold candlelight session Wednesday
The Punch
- Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College parents to hold candlelight session Wednesday
3 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College Parents To Hold Candlelight Session
The News Guru:
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College parents to organize candlelight session Wednesday
Lailas News:
Dowen College Parents Hold Candlelight Procession Wednesday
PM News:
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College parents hold candlelight procession Wednesday - P.M. News
The Will:
Dowen College Parents Hold Candlelight Session For Oromoni
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College parents forum hold candlelight procession Wednesday | Ladun Liadi's Blog
The New Diplomat:
Parents Of Dowen College To Hold Candlelight Procession For Oromoni
Naija News:
Dowen College: Ijaw Youths To Hold Candlelight Procession For Late Sylvester
Tori News:
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College Parents To Hold Candlelight Procession On Wednesday
More Picks
1
Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Suspected serial killer arrested in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
COVID-19: Surge in infections as Nigeria records 268 new cases -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
5
Diabolical double-cross by OBJ ended Bisi Akande and other S?West governors 2nd term bids in 2003 - President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
6
Federal government has advised civil servants to expect delay in the payment of December SALARY -
News Wire NGR,
19 hours ago
7
Having a fallout with Kiddwaya was tough – DJ Cuppy -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
8
Sokoto Tragedy: Nigerians are being killed like chickens — CAN -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
9
All implicated in Sylvester Oromoni's death won't be spared, Buhari vows -
News Wire NGR,
24 hours ago
10
Man sparks outrage after making a street beggar kiss him for 1 Cedi (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
