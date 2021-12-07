Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Automation, next stage of service delivery in public sector – Danbatta
News photo Daily Post  - The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta has said leveraging the potential of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to automate service delivery should be the next frontier of ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Automation, next stage of service delivery in public sector — Danbatta The Eagle Online:
Automation, next stage of service delivery in public sector — Danbatta
Danbatta highlights automation as next stage of service delivery in public sector National Accord:
Danbatta highlights automation as next stage of service delivery in public sector
Danbatta explains why automation is next stage of service delivery in public sector – TechEconomy.ng Tech Economy:
Danbatta explains why automation is next stage of service delivery in public sector – TechEconomy.ng
Automation, next stage of service delivery in public sector – Danbatta Studio CB55:
Automation, next stage of service delivery in public sector – Danbatta


   More Picks
1 Buhari's reputation as a democrat won't change if he doesn't sign electoral bill - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Virtual Court proceedings will aid speedy delivery of justice, says Malami - Daily Times, 13 hours ago
3 Troops thwart suspected IPOB/ESN plan to attack two communities in Imo - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 Nigerian man bags 2nd PhDs after 3 Masters and 3 Bachelor's Degrees - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Man, 24, to die by hanging for killing brother - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
6 Southeast traders tackle CBN on multiple charges, deductions by commercial banks list questionable fees - Legit, 12 hours ago
7 Heritage Bank Supports Farmers In 14 States On N41bn Wheat Disbursement Project - Leadership, 8 hours ago
8 Buhari felicitates with President Adama Barrow of the Gambia on reelection - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
9 Sylvester Oromoni and Nigeria’s school system, By Reuben Abati - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
10 Tax/GDP: FIRS wants federal, states' revenues aggregated - Peoples Gazette, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info