Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu wanted to know my issue with Governor Ganduje - Shekarau reveals what he discussed with APC National Leader
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former governor of Kano State and leader of G-7 faction of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, has disclosed what he discussed with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

14 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kano APC crisis: I Nigerian Tribune:
Kano APC crisis: I've been trying to see Ganduje for eight months, says Shekarau
Shekarau vs Ganduje: We’re yet to study court judgement – APC Daily Trust:
Shekarau vs Ganduje: We’re yet to study court judgement – APC
Kano APC Crisis: What we discussed with Tinubu – Shekarau Premium Times:
Kano APC Crisis: What we discussed with Tinubu – Shekarau
Kano APC Crisis: I’ve Been Trying To See Ganduje For Eight Months, Says Shekarau The Nigeria Lawyer:
Kano APC Crisis: I’ve Been Trying To See Ganduje For Eight Months, Says Shekarau
2023: Tinubu To Meet Ganduje Over Kano APC Crisis Naija News:
2023: Tinubu To Meet Ganduje Over Kano APC Crisis
2023: Details of Tinubu’s meeting with Shekarau emerge Politics Nigeria:
2023: Details of Tinubu’s meeting with Shekarau emerge


   More Picks
1 Buhari's reputation as a democrat won't change if he doesn't sign electoral bill - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Virtual Court proceedings will aid speedy delivery of justice, says Malami - Daily Times, 9 hours ago
3 U.S. expected to announce diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 I believe this is not good ? Lawan expresses disappointment with health ministers' absence at COVID-19 summit - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Lil Wayne allegedly pulls gun on his security; cops investigating - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 We have dismissed lecturer who asked female student to write examination in his bedroom, says KWASU VC - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
7 Southeast traders tackle CBN on multiple charges, deductions by commercial banks list questionable fees - Legit, 8 hours ago
8 COVID-19: FG to vaccinate 70% citizens by end of 2022 - National Accord, 23 hours ago
9 We have enough COVID-19 vaccines to cover 70% of Nigerians - Boss Mustapha - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Buhari felicitates with President Adama Barrow of the Gambia on reelection - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info