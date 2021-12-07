Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police officer kills wife, self, 5 others — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - A police officer in Nairobi allegedly killed six people, including his wife, before finally turning the gun on himself early on Tuesday. According to police, security forces became aware something was amiss after a loud noise was heard in the officer’s ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

