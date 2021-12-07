Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Small small boys make me angry - Blessing Okoro says as she advices a prospective client who complained that her boyfriend never gives her transport fare
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Blessing Okoro has shared her response to a prospective client who sent a complaint about her relationship.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"Small boys makes me angry" – Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro says as she advises lady who complained that her boyfriend never gives her transport fare Yaba Left Online:
"Small boys makes me angry" – Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro says as she advises lady who complained that her boyfriend never gives her transport fare
Small Boys Make Me Angry – Blessing Okoro Independent:
Small Boys Make Me Angry – Blessing Okoro
“I don’t do Boys I do men” – Blessing Okoro advises a lady who complained about her boyfriend Lailas News:
“I don’t do Boys I do men” – Blessing Okoro advises a lady who complained about her boyfriend
“Small boys makes me angry” – Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro says as she advises lady who complained that her boyfriend never gives her transport fare Naija Parrot:
“Small boys makes me angry” – Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro says as she advises lady who complained that her boyfriend never gives her transport fare
“Small Boys Makes Me Angry” –Blessing Okoro As She Advises Lady Who Complained That Her Boyfriend Never Gives Her Transport Fare Gist Lovers:
“Small Boys Makes Me Angry” –Blessing Okoro As She Advises Lady Who Complained That Her Boyfriend Never Gives Her Transport Fare


   More Picks
1 Virtual Court proceedings will aid speedy delivery of justice, says Malami - Daily Times, 17 hours ago
2 Man, 24, to die by hanging for killing brother - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
3 Southeast traders tackle CBN on multiple charges, deductions by commercial banks list questionable fees - Legit, 15 hours ago
4 Nigerian man bags 2nd PhDs after 3 Masters and 3 Bachelor's Degrees - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Sylvester Oromoni and Nigeria’s school system, By Reuben Abati - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
6 Heritage Bank Supports Farmers In 14 States On N41bn Wheat Disbursement Project - Leadership, 12 hours ago
7 Tax/GDP: FIRS wants federal, states' revenues aggregated - Peoples Gazette, 13 hours ago
8 Tinubu wanted to know my issue with Governor Ganduje - Shekarau reveals what he discussed with APC National Leader - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 UNHCR calls for help over 70,000 Cameroonian refugee crisis in Nigeria - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
10 Reality star, Whitemoney bags new ambassadorial deal with fitness brand - The Info NG, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info