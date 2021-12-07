Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actress Uche Elendu reacts after being called out for excessive bullying
News photo The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has reacted after being called out for bullying a student back in her school days in Owerri. A lady had called out Uche ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Actress Uche Elendu Replies Lady Who Accused Her Of Being A Bully In Secondary School Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Actress Uche Elendu Replies Lady Who Accused Her Of Being A Bully In Secondary School
Actress Uche Elendu Apologises To Lady Who Accused Her Of Bullying News Break:
Actress Uche Elendu Apologises To Lady Who Accused Her Of Bullying
Nollywood Actress, Uche Elendu Speaks On Being A Bully In School Naija News:
Nollywood Actress, Uche Elendu Speaks On Being A Bully In School
Uche Elendu speaks on being a bully in school 1st for Credible News:
Uche Elendu speaks on being a bully in school
Uche Elendu Called Out For Bullying Someone Who Is Still Scared Of Her After Joining #JusticeforSylvester Campaign Tori News:
Uche Elendu Called Out For Bullying Someone Who Is Still Scared Of Her After Joining #JusticeforSylvester Campaign


   More Picks
1 Virtual Court proceedings will aid speedy delivery of justice, says Malami - Daily Times, 17 hours ago
2 Man, 24, to die by hanging for killing brother - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
3 Southeast traders tackle CBN on multiple charges, deductions by commercial banks list questionable fees - Legit, 15 hours ago
4 Nigerian man bags 2nd PhDs after 3 Masters and 3 Bachelor's Degrees - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Sylvester Oromoni and Nigeria’s school system, By Reuben Abati - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
6 Heritage Bank Supports Farmers In 14 States On N41bn Wheat Disbursement Project - Leadership, 12 hours ago
7 Tax/GDP: FIRS wants federal, states' revenues aggregated - Peoples Gazette, 13 hours ago
8 Tinubu wanted to know my issue with Governor Ganduje - Shekarau reveals what he discussed with APC National Leader - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 UNHCR calls for help over 70,000 Cameroonian refugee crisis in Nigeria - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
10 Reality star, Whitemoney bags new ambassadorial deal with fitness brand - The Info NG, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info