Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG and stakeholders reject bill seeking to prohibit open defecation
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A bill seeking to establish the Clean Nigeria Agency and prohibit open urination and defecation in the country, was on Monday December 6 rejected by Federal Ministries of Finance, Environment and other critical stakeholders in the environment sector.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG and stakeholders reject bill seeking to prohibit open defecation Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
FG and stakeholders reject bill seeking to prohibit open defecation
The ministries of finance and environment and other stakeholders in the environment sector on Monday rejected a bill that seeks to prohibit open defecation and urination in the country. Instablog 9ja:
The ministries of finance and environment and other stakeholders in the environment sector on Monday rejected a bill that seeks to prohibit open defecation and urination in the country.
FG and stakeholders reject bill seeking to prohibit open defecation Olajide TV:
FG and stakeholders reject bill seeking to prohibit open defecation
FG And Stakeholders Reject Bill Seeking To Prohibit Open Defecation Tori News:
FG And Stakeholders Reject Bill Seeking To Prohibit Open Defecation


   More Picks
1 Virtual Court proceedings will aid speedy delivery of justice, says Malami - Daily Times, 19 hours ago
2 Nigerian man bags 2nd PhDs after 3 Masters and 3 Bachelor's Degrees - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Man, 24, to die by hanging for killing brother - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Southeast traders tackle CBN on multiple charges, deductions by commercial banks list questionable fees - Legit, 17 hours ago
5 Sylvester Oromoni and Nigeria’s school system, By Reuben Abati - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
6 Heritage Bank Supports Farmers In 14 States On N41bn Wheat Disbursement Project - Leadership, 14 hours ago
7 Tax/GDP: FIRS wants federal, states' revenues aggregated - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
8 Tinubu wanted to know my issue with Governor Ganduje - Shekarau reveals what he discussed with APC National Leader - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 UNHCR calls for help over 70,000 Cameroonian refugee crisis in Nigeria - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
10 Jamal Khashoggi murder suspect arrested in France, 3 years after he was dismembered in Saudi embassy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info