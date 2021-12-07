Post News
News at a Glance
Court refuses to vacate order stopping FG from deducting state govts’ monies over $418m Paris Club debt
The Eagle Online
- Justice Inyang Ekwo, who declined to grant the plea by counsel to the defendants in the suit, adjourned the matter until Dec. 13.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Court refuses to vacate order against FG on $418m Paris Club debt
Daily Post:
Court refuses to vacate injunction order against FG over $418m Paris Club Refund deductions bid
The Herald:
$418m Paris Club debt: Court refuses to vacate order stopping FG from deducting state govts’ monies
News Verge:
Court refuses to vacate order stopping FG from deducting state govts’ monies over $418m Paris Club debt — NEWSVERGE
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Court Refuses To Reverse Order Stopping Payments Of $418m Paris Club Debts
Observers Times:
Court declines to vacate order stopping FG from deducting state govts’ funds over $418 million Paris Club debt
Global Village Extra:
Court Refuses To Vacate Order Against FG Over Paris Club Refund Deductions Bid
More Picks
1
Nigerian man bags 2nd PhDs after 3 Masters and 3 Bachelor's Degrees -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Heritage Bank Supports Farmers In 14 States On N41bn Wheat Disbursement Project -
Leadership,
20 hours ago
3
Southeast traders tackle CBN on multiple charges, deductions by commercial banks list questionable fees -
Legit,
23 hours ago
4
Jamal Khashoggi murder suspect arrested in France, 3 years after he was dismembered in Saudi embassy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
Sylvester Oromoni and Nigeria’s school system, By Reuben Abati -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
6
Tinubu wanted to know my issue with Governor Ganduje - Shekarau reveals what he discussed with APC National Leader -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
Tax/GDP: FIRS wants federal, states' revenues aggregated -
Peoples Gazette,
21 hours ago
8
UNHCR calls for help over 70,000 Cameroonian refugee crisis in Nigeria -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
9
Court refuses to vacate order stopping FG from deducting state govts’ monies over $418m Paris Club debt -
The Eagle Online,
13 hours ago
10
HealthPlus ePharmacy And First-Ever Digital Prescription Website Launched -
The Genius Media,
14 hours ago
