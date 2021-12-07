Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Military Kills ISWAP Commander, Abou Sufyan, Others With Super Tucano's Airstrikes In Lake Chad
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Nigerian military has killed an ISWAP commander, Abou Sufyan and scores of his fighters with airstrikes from A-29 Super Tucano along the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.
It was gathered that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) component of ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

