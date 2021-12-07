Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido Breaks Silence, Publishes Names 5 People Who Allegedly Caused Death of Sylvester Oromoni
Gist Lovers  - Sensational Nigerian singer, Davido has shared the names of alleged killers of 12-year-old student, Sylvester Oromoni. Sylvester Oromoni, prior to his death was a student of Dowen College. He was allegedly beaten to death by his colleagues for refusing ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Davido breaks silence, identifies five people allegedly responsible for Sylvester Oromoni’s death Lailas News:
Davido breaks silence, identifies five people allegedly responsible for Sylvester Oromoni’s death
Davido names five people allegedly responsible for Sylvester Oromoni’s death Correct NG:
Davido names five people allegedly responsible for Sylvester Oromoni’s death
Davido names 5 people who allegedly caused death of Sylvester Oromoni Gist Reel:
Davido names 5 people who allegedly caused death of Sylvester Oromoni
Glamsquad Magazine:
Singer Davido Reveals Names Of People Who Allegedly Caused Death Of Sylvester Oromoni


   More Picks
1 Virtual Court proceedings will aid speedy delivery of justice, says Malami - Daily Times, 19 hours ago
2 Nigerian man bags 2nd PhDs after 3 Masters and 3 Bachelor's Degrees - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Man, 24, to die by hanging for killing brother - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Southeast traders tackle CBN on multiple charges, deductions by commercial banks list questionable fees - Legit, 17 hours ago
5 Sylvester Oromoni and Nigeria’s school system, By Reuben Abati - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
6 Heritage Bank Supports Farmers In 14 States On N41bn Wheat Disbursement Project - Leadership, 14 hours ago
7 Tax/GDP: FIRS wants federal, states' revenues aggregated - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
8 Tinubu wanted to know my issue with Governor Ganduje - Shekarau reveals what he discussed with APC National Leader - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 UNHCR calls for help over 70,000 Cameroonian refugee crisis in Nigeria - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
10 Jamal Khashoggi murder suspect arrested in France, 3 years after he was dismembered in Saudi embassy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info