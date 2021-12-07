Real estate sector: Sanwo-Olu reads riot act to govt officers over sabotage

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Nigerian man bags 2nd PhDs after 3 Masters and 3 Bachelor's Degrees - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
Heritage Bank Supports Farmers In 14 States On N41bn Wheat Disbursement Project - Leadership,
22 hours ago
|
3
|
Jamal Khashoggi murder suspect arrested in France, 3 years after he was dismembered in Saudi embassy - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
4
|
HealthPlus ePharmacy And First-Ever Digital Prescription Website Launched - The Genius Media,
16 hours ago
|
5
|
Tinubu wanted to know my issue with Governor Ganduje - Shekarau reveals what he discussed with APC National Leader - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
6
|
Tax/GDP: FIRS wants federal, states' revenues aggregated - Peoples Gazette,
23 hours ago
|
7
|
UNHCR calls for help over 70,000 Cameroonian refugee crisis in Nigeria - Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
|
8
|
Messi should be sincere, not just give empty words' - Ballon d'Or runner-up Robert Lewandowski knocks winner for his speech - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
9
|
Reality star, Whitemoney bags new ambassadorial deal with fitness brand - The Info NG,
19 hours ago
|
10
|
Navy impounds 265 bags of smuggled rice in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post,
11 hours ago